NPP MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah Calls December Election Results a Wake-up Call for Party

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Constituency, has described the results of the December 7 elections as a wake-up call for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on Key Points, Assafuah acknowledged the party’s unexpected and disheartening loss but stressed the importance of accepting the people’s verdict and learning from it.

“I was of the utmost conviction that the New Patriotic Party would be given another mandate because of the good policies of this government,” Assafuah said. “Unfortunately, the people of Ghana thought otherwise, and they’ve passed a verdict. We have to accept it and reflect on what didn’t go well.”

The defeat, which marked a significant political shift, has sparked internal debates within the party over its strategies and approach to governance. Assafuah noted that the results revealed a growing sophistication among Ghanaian voters, urging political parties to better understand and meet the electorate’s expectations.

“The Ghanaian voter is becoming more sophisticated,” he observed. “It is our responsibility to meet their expectations.”

Rather than dwelling on the loss, Assafuah called on party members to view the defeat as an opportunity for introspection and improvement moving forward.