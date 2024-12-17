NPP MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah Reflects on Party’s Election Setback and Internal Struggles

The aftermath of the December 7 elections has prompted a period of reflection within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), with some party members voicing their disappointment over the unexpected outcome.

Hon. Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, is one of the figures who has openly shared his thoughts on the party’s performance and internal challenges that contributed to its defeat.

In a candid interview with Lawson TV, Assafuah acknowledged the extensive efforts put into the campaign in Tafo, a constituency with a voter base of approximately 34,000. Despite distributing over 40,000 t-shirts and mobilizing substantial campaign materials, things did not go as planned. Assafuah explained, “Despite having more than enough paraphernalia, it caused more problems than if we hadn’t distributed them at all.”

Addressing the internal struggles, Assafuah pointed to a crucial factor in the party’s loss. He stated, “The problem we faced is that no one can claim the NPP didn’t perform well – that’s simply not true. The issue was that the expectations of our people weren’t met, especially those who have been loyal to the NPP for many years but received nothing in return.”

For Assafuah, the frustration among party loyalists was clear. Many supporters had worked tirelessly for the NPP, hoping that their efforts would be recognized with tangible rewards. “I understand their pain and agree with their frustration,” he admitted. This sense of unmet expectations became a significant issue, leaving some supporters feeling disillusioned.

Despite this, Assafuah expressed optimism for the future. He had hoped that after the NPP’s victory in the December 7 election, these loyalists would have been rewarded for their support. However, with the unexpected results, Assafuah now sees the importance of addressing these concerns directly, emphasizing the need for the party to take these lessons into account moving forward.