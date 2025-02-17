NPP MPs in Ashanti Issue Stern Warning Over Council of State Election Rerun

Members of Parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana’s Ashanti Region have issued a strong warning to state security agencies, vowing to hold them accountable if the upcoming Council of State election rerun is disrupted.

The lawmakers are demanding a change of venue from the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council to a neutral location, citing concerns over the chaos that marred the previous attempt to hold the election.

The initial election was thrown into disarray when individuals believed to be affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) task force stormed the polling station. They vandalized electoral materials just as the Electoral Commission (EC) was preparing to announce the results. Despite investigations launched by security agencies, no arrests have been made, leaving many to question the effectiveness of the response.

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the MP for Old Tafo, addressed the media in Kumasi on Sunday, February 16, emphasizing that the NPP caucus would not stand for any further interference in the democratic process. “We will hold the current security leadership, specifically the IGP and the chairman of the regional security council, strictly accountable for any further disruptions if they do not change the venue,” he declared. His statement underscored the growing frustration among NPP lawmakers over what they perceive as a lack of decisive action to safeguard the electoral process.

The MPs also raised concerns about alleged attempts to manipulate the voter register. According to Assafuah, there are reports of factions within certain assemblies attempting to alter the list of government appointees to influence the outcome of the election. He further alleged that coordinating directors had been instructed to swear in assembly members hastily to make them eligible to vote. “We know that the prerogative lies with the president to choose government appointees in the assemblies. However, it does not fall within the jurisdiction of the coordinating director to appoint people and make them eligible to vote in the Council of State elections,” he stated.

Assafuah’s remarks highlighted the tension surrounding the rerun, with the NPP determined to resist any perceived attempts to undermine the integrity of the electoral process. “Let us be crystal clear: any attempt to manipulate or destroy the sanctity of our electoral process will be met with resistance,” he warned.

The initial Council of State election in the Ashanti Region ended inconclusively due to the disruptions, prompting the EC to schedule a rerun. This time, the commission has taken steps to ensure a more secure and transparent process. Regional EC Director Osei Nsiah confirmed that the election will be held at the Prempeh Assembly Hall, with enhanced security measures in place. The Regional Police Command has assured the public that adequate security arrangements have been made to prevent a repeat of the previous chaos.

Ballot boxes were delivered last Wednesday and are currently stored at the police armory under tight security. The rerun will involve 86 registered voters and 12 candidates, with the EC working closely with security agencies to ensure a smooth and credible process. Media accreditation has also been granted to allow for greater transparency and public oversight.

Meanwhile, the North East Region is also preparing for a rerun after the two leading candidates tied in the initial contest. This development underscores the high stakes and intense competition surrounding the Council of State elections, which play a crucial role in Ghana’s governance structure.

As the Ashanti Region gears up for the rerun, the NPP’s warnings to state security agencies reflect broader concerns about the integrity of the electoral process. The party’s insistence on accountability and transparency highlights the need for robust measures to protect Ghana’s democracy from manipulation and violence. With the eyes of the nation on this rerun, the outcome will serve as a litmus test for the country’s commitment to free and fair elections.