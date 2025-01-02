NPP MPs Rally Behind Davis Ansah Opoku for Whip Team Appointment in 9th Parliament

A growing wave of support is emerging within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as several Members of Parliament (MPs) advocate for the appointment of Davis Ansah Opoku (OPK), the MP for Mpraeso, to the Whip team for the 9th Parliament.

His colleagues in Parliament are underscoring his exceptional intellect, bold leadership, and invaluable contributions during the 8th Parliament as key reasons for his inclusion in the crucial leadership team.

OPK’s sharp participation in parliamentary debates, his active engagement on various caucus platforms, and his respected presence within the party’s parliamentary group have made him a standout figure. Described as articulate, organized, and fearless, OPK has built a reputation for effectively mobilizing members and energizing the caucus, qualities that many believe would greatly enhance the NPP’s parliamentary leadership going forward.

Beyond his intellectual acumen, OPK has earned praise for his ability to serve as a reliable liaison for backbenchers, ensuring seamless communication and unity within the party. His leadership is also evident in his role as Deputy Ranking Member of the Public Accounts Committee, where he demonstrated a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and a deep understanding of parliamentary processes.

As the NPP prepares for its transition into opposition, supporters of OPK argue that his experience and proactive approach make him an ideal candidate to guide the party through the challenges ahead. Advocates highlight his ability to foster discipline, unity, and strategic thinking—qualities that are seen as essential for the NPP to maintain its influence and effectiveness in the 9th Parliament.

By advocating for the appointment of youthful, results-oriented leaders like OPK, many within the party are signaling a shift towards dynamic leadership that can strengthen the NPP’s position in the coming legislative term.