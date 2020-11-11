First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called on residents of Ada and Sege Constituencies in the Greater Accra Region to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to accelerate the development of their areas.

She urged them to vote for the Party in both the presidential and parliamentary elections so they could well benefit from an NPP parliamentarian and a President as well.

She said voting religiously for a particular political party without witnessing its corresponding development was not a good thing, saying, that was “an indicative of a Party, which is complacent with the people’s welfare.”

The First Lady advised the residents to vote for a political party that had the track record of implementing policies, which addressed the needs of people.

At Ada, the First Lady attended a durbar of chiefs and party faithful held in her honour at Torgbloku, and explained to the people that NPP had the enviable track record of competently implementing social interventions and policies that addressed the core needs of the people.

She said that good health and education were core ingredients for human development and the NPP had the record of implementing the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) under President Kufuor and the Free Senior High School under President Akufo-Addo.

“This is what should inform you in deciding on who to vote for on December 7,” she emphasized.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo later introduced Madam Sarah Pobee, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ada, also the District Chief Executive for Ada East, to the Chiefs and people, and appealed for their in votes to represent them in the next parliament.

The First Lady later commissioned the fully furnished Torgbloku CHPS Compound and donated items including beds, isolation gowns, latex surgical gloves, blankets, wheel chairs and some detergents to the Ada East District Hospital at Faithkpope.

At Sege, Mrs. Akufo-Addo met with fishmongers and womenfolk at the Goi School Park to interact with them and ascertain how government could facilitate the growth of their businesses.

She also inspected on-going works on Phase Two of the Sege market project and urged the traders to vote for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP parliamentary candidate for Sege, Madam Eunice Lasi, to ensure completion of all on-going projects as well as execution of new ones.

She said the President Akufo-Addo-led government was on the path of changing the country for the better and with an NPP representative in Parliament, the people of Sege would benefit immensely from that transformation.

“We have completed constructing of an ambulance bay, the Astech school block, Phase One of the Sege Market and already working on Phase Two, which will come with a nursery for your children”, Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.

The First Lady said beyond voting for a woman who would be more sensitive to their socio-economic plights, and would thus advocate to pass laws in that direction, voting for an NPP parliamentarian would also mean voting for someone who shared the development aspirations of President Akufo-Addo, and would be willing to join him make that vision a reality.

She, however, explained that though the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government would not be discriminatory in the distribution of development projects to all constituencies in the country, it was common knowledge that a parliamentary candidate who was a member of the governing party like the NPP, would inure to the benefit of the people.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo promised to facilitate in addressing some of the needs raised by the traders and townsfolk including road construction, expeditious completion of Phase Two of the Sege market and its auxiliary facilities, as well as the provision of soft loans to expand their businesses.

Madam Lasi said the Free SHS policy had brought great relief to the people of Sege and had also caused a significant increase in enrolment of girls in schools, and urged the people to vote to retain the NPP in power.

The First Lady was accompanied on her tour by Mr. Jerry Shaibu Ahmed, CEO of Coastal Development Authority, Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NPP, and other government and party officials.