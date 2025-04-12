NPP Must Clean House, Frimpong‑Boateng Warns

Former Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong‑Boateng, has urged the New Patriotic Party to enact sweeping leadership changes as it faces what he described as an unprecedented electoral defeat.

Speaking on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, he condemned the current leadership for what he called blatant mismanagement and poor decision-making that have steered the party off course. He asserted that if the so‑called “demons” within the NPP are not removed from their positions, the party will continue to falter in future contests.

Professor Frimpong‑Boateng did not mince words as he criticized the sidelining of competent figures within the party, noting that his repeated advice, including counsel to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo‑Addo, was dismissed. “There are many people behind the scenes in the NPP who love this country and could perform better,” he said, lamenting that their expertise was ignored in favor of entrenched interests. His remarks highlight longstanding internal conflicts and a disconnect between strategic human capital investment and the broader governance needed for national economic progress.

The former minister stressed that effective governance relies on prudent fiscal management and the promotion of exports rather than the mere accumulation of wealth. His observations resonate with ongoing debates on the need for parties to adapt and reform in response to changing political dynamics. By calling for a complete overhaul of the executive cadre, Frimpong‑Boateng intimated that the party’s future rests on its ability to purge those he deems responsible for its declining fortunes.

In a broader context, these comments add a reflective note to the persistent challenges facing Ghana’s political landscape. They not only underscore the internal strife within a major political party but also serve as a reminder that political renewal may be essential for achieving the strategic investments necessary for sustainable development. This call for reform invites a wider discussion on how political institutions can better align leadership with the expectations and needs of the nation.