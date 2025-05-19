NPP Must Unite for 2028 Victory, Says Former MP Boakye Antwi

Eugene Boakye Antwi, former Subin MP and NPP stalwart, has declared 2028 as the party’s most critical electoral opportunity, warning that internal divisions could jeopardize their chances.

Speaking on Metro TV’s “Good Morning” program, the seasoned politician analyzed the shifting political landscape that makes unity non-negotiable for the ruling party.

“2028 presents our best shot because we’ll be fielding a fresh candidate after President Akufo-Addo’s tenure,” Antwi explained. “If we miss this window, the 2032 battle becomes exponentially harder.” The former lawmaker dismissed comparisons to past eight-year cycles, emphasizing unprecedented changes in voter patterns that have eroded traditional NPP strongholds like Western and Bono regions.

Antwi revealed alarming data: “We’ve lost 14 parliamentary seats in formerly secure regions since 2020, and even Ashanti’s dominance is slipping.” His comments come as the party grapples with factional disputes ahead of its presidential primaries.

The NPP faces mounting pressure to break Ghana’s eight-year governance cycle, last achieved during the Fourth Republic by President Kufuor. Recent polls show voter dissatisfaction with economic conditions could reshape the 2024-2028 electoral map.