NPP Must Win Back Adentan Seat This Time – Parliamentary Candidate

A parliamentary hopeful for the Adenta constituency in the December 2023 primaries on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has been seen in a viral video calling on all his supporters to put the party’s interest first and above any personal or individual interest so they can unite to win back the seat from the NDC.

The meeting took place on Easter Sunday. An outdoor gathering of mostly his communication team members where he thanked them for their loyalty and support before, during, and after the primaries even though it didn’t go their way.

He touched on the unfortunate event on the voting day where some of his key supporters were attacked by hired thugs without provocation and vehemently condemned that barbaric act whilst sympathizing with all who were affected and sustained any form of injury.

“Having observed the demeanor of our opponents, I wish to state that, those who are sitting at home and expecting an apology from them for that traumatic experience on the day of the election should bury their hope for it is not going to happen. They are not ready to express any form of remorse but we owe it as a duty to the party NPP, not to them so let’s all go out and work for our great party NPP,” he said.

“We were not lucky this time but I plead with you all, the primaries are over and we have a candidate so let’s stop the attacks on the platforms and grant her the peace of mind to lead and work for that’s what we would have expected of them if we had won”. He added.

” The difference between us and the NDC is above 14,000 votes, if we fail to clear this and annex the seat this year then it means the gap is going to be widened turning our constituency into an NDC stronghold so I still stand by my message that winning the Adentan seat for NPP is my priority now or else we all lose out even in the future.” Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu disclosed this in the viral video.

“This wasn’t a game to win at all costs, but rather a journey to serve,” Mr Kwasi Obeng-Fosu stated, emphasizing his commitment to bringing hope and implementing innovative structures to elevate the community’s lifestyle.

Grateful for the warm reception he enjoys in Adenta from both the NPP and NDC, he expressed his enduring connection, stating, “ I will always be your HOMEBOY”.

Mr. Kwasi Obeng-Fosu extended his thanks and acknowledged their role in deciding the future of the constituency and encouraged them to work extra hard to ensure that the Adentan seat shall also be counted as one of the seats that made it possible for the NPP to break the eight with Dr. Bawumia.

He wished them all the best and encouraged the delegates to continue believing in Adentan, asserting that “Breaking the 8 is very possible.”

In their response, the delegates expressed their sincere appreciation, stating, “Thank you,” and signed off singing his popular name “ Baba Tauffic the Home Boy” in admiration of his humility and commitment to the party exhibiting true patriotism, resilience and optimism for the future despite the electoral outcome.

Akosua Manu, popularly known as Kozie, has been elected as the parliamentary candidate for the Adentan constituency to contest on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) ticket in the upcoming 2024 election.

She polled 814 votes, closely followed by Kwasi Obeng Fosu with 638 votes.