NPP Nasara Wing in Ashanti honours deserving members

The Nasara Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region has held a luncheon to take stock of its activities over the past year and strategise for the way forward.

Attended by the coordinators from all the 43 constituencies and Council of Elders in the region, the participants reviewed programmes and activities implemented last year, identified the gaps and made suggestions on how best to galvanise the support base of the party in the Zongo communities.

All constituency coordinators also took turns to present their 2022 reports and action plans for 2023.

The event also recognised some pioneers who played crucial roles in introducing, recruiting, and sustaining Nasara as a wing of the NPP in the region.

They are credited for demystifying the long-held perception that NPP was anti-Zongo by making the party attractive to voters in these communities through the Nasara Club.

Among some of the past leaders recognised for their immense contributions were Alhaji Ali Musah Zingi, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Hamid, Alhaji Osman Tanko, Hajia Alima Abdulai, Alhaji Sulemana Aarif, Ahaji Halaru, Hajia Hajara Mamuda and Alhaji Naaba Musah Akanbonga.

Mr Francis Adomako, the Regional Organiser of the NPP, commended the Wing for the initiative and encouraged the coordinators to replicate the initiative at the constituency level to strengthen the support base of the Party.

He lauded the Regional Nasara Coordinator, Alhaji Saalim Mansuru Bamba, for rewarding hard work as that would inspire other members to show commitment to party work.

Alhaji Bamba said recognising the efforts of predecessors would encourage the current executives to work harder and mobilise for victory in 2024.

Alhaji Zingi, on behalf of the other members honoured, commended the Regional Coordinator for appreciating their contributions, adding: “I never expected that I’ll be honoured in such manner,” amidst tears of joy.