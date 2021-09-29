NPP National Election Polls: The Rank And File Settles On Opare-Ansah As The Next General Secretary

With about a year to the National Executives Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), there has been numerous online public opinion polls and surveys with the sole aim of knowing the people’s choice.

One of such polls conducted on https://pollie.app/ybfft between 22nd and 25th September, 2021, featured four key personalities of the NPP vying for the general secretary position. These four personalities are Justin Koduah Frimpong (CEO of YEA), Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah (Fmr. MP, Suhum), John Boadu (Gen. Sec.) and Charles Bissue (W/R Reg. Sec.)

At the early stages of the polls, Justin Kodua took a strong lead; however, that was short-lived as he was overtaken by Hon. Opare-Ansah eventually, placing him second as he could obtain only 686 votes representing 26% of total votes. This performance shows that Justin Kodua is fairly weak on the ground contrary to what he would want NPP members to believe.

Hon. Frederick Opare-Ansah, surprisingly maintained his lead and garnered overwhelming votes of 1503 representing 57% of total votes.This is a strong indication that, the rank and file of the party are choosing Hon. Opare-Ansah and are willing to make him the next General Secretary of the NPP.

The most shocking of all is the abysmal performance of the incumbent General Secretary, Mr. John Boadu who placed third, obtaining a paltry 402 votes representing 15% of total votes. This is a vote of no confidence in the leadership of John Boadu and gives much impetus to the pervasive notion that the rank and file of the party are not enthused about his performance and would replace him in the next elections.

Placing last is Mr. Charles Bissue who obtained just 59 votes representing 2% of total votes. Many hold the view that Mr. Bissue do not have the clout to fight for the General Secretary position of the NPP and therefore must look elsewhere or go for re-elections as Regional Secretary.

It’s striking that none of the 3 aspirants i.e. Mr. John Boadu, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua and Mr. Charles Bissue was able to garner enough votes to close the gap between the winner, Hon. Opare Ansah. In deed, combining all the votes of the said 3 aspirants will still give Hon. Opare Ansah a comfortable lead.