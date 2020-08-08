David Nkansa Anto, the Deputy Administrator for the National Youth Wing has donated nose masks, hand sanitizers and an undisclosed amount of money to Fawohoyeden Electoral Area in the Asunafo North Constituency of the Ahafo Region.

The young Nkansah Anto, who doubles as the Personal Assistant to the National Youth Organizer, of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), commended the leadership of the electoral area for their selfless efforts.

He also expressed his admiration for Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, for instilling in him the importance of giving back to the grassroots.

It appears that regardless of working at the national level, David still maintains close ties with party functionaries at the grassroots level.

Receiving the items on behalf of the electoral area, Nana Joe, coordinator for the electoral area expressed gratitude to Nkansah Anto for the donation.

“I would like to say a very big Thank you for your kind gesture and support,” he said.

“Continue to make our town Fawohoyeden proud and we will support you with Prayers. This donation has come at the right time because he will be engaging people at the Registration centres so it will help us more on the field” he added.

Hon. Jones Afriyie – Anto the Presiding Member for the Asunafo North Municipal Assembly in his remarks eulogised Mr. David Nkansah Anto and advised him to continue to be humble to achieve higher heights.

It will be recalled that Mr. David Nkansah Anto was in the news recently for being the youngest member of the Ahafo NPP Fundraising Committee.



Source: Boadi Dickson