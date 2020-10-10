Aspiring members of parliament for the two major political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema Metropolis have filed their nominations.

Tema Metropolis comprised of the Tema East and Tema West Constituencies.

Mr Manasseh Ofosuhene Asante, Tema Metropolitan Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency that four candidates had filed their nominations to contest in the Metropolis as at Thursday.

The candidates who have filed to contest the Tema East seat are Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten of the NDC, and Mr Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, NPP candidate and incumbent MP for the constituency.

The NDC’s candidate, Ms Ebi Bright filed her nomination for a two horse race with Mr Yves Nii Noi Hanson-Nortey of the NPP for the Tema Central seat.

Mr Asante said all candidates were taken through the filing process, and everything conformed to the requirements for the nominations filing.

He admonished all candidates in the metropolis to organize their campaigns devoid of insults and name-calling.