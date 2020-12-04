The Parliamentary candidates for the Nalerigu/Gambaga Constituency on the tickets of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have failed to honour a debate organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

The Nalerigu/Gambaga Cosntituency is being contested by three candidates and with the exception of Mr Aaron Alo of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), candidates of the two major political parties failed to appear.

The candidates are Hajia Alima Mahama of the NPP, the incumbent Member of Parliament and Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Alhaji Baba Seidu Issifu of the NDC.

The debate which was organized in conjunction with the Electoral Commission and sponsored by the European Union (EU) was to afford the candidates the opportunity to outline their policies and visions for the development of the constituency to inform the voting decision of the electorates.

The programme brought together Political Party supporters, Political Party Youth activists, Identifiable Groups such as Faith based Organizations (FBOs), Community Based Organizations (CBOs), People With Disability (PWDs), Women’s Groups and the Security Services among others.

Mr Abu Nassam, East Mamprusi Municipal Director of the NCCE said it was to enable candidates to interact with the electorate in a peaceful manner on how they would develop the area if given the chance to represent them in Parliament.

He explained that the Commission had released findings of a research it conducted on “Matters of Concern to the Ghanaians Voter” and noted that peace, education, infrastructure, health and employment were topmost priorities going into the election.

Mr Nassam explained that the essence of the debate was to provide the opportunity for potential members of Parliament (MPs) to interact with their constituents as they brought their attention to how they would represent their interest in Parliament and address their development needs to improve livelihoods.

“This will enable the electorate to make informed choices during the December 7, 2020 polls and make elected MPs more accountable to the electorate,” he added.

The GCPP Parliamentary candidate pledged to continue to conduct decent campaign to ensure that there was peace before, during and after the election to enhance continuous development.