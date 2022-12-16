NPP, NDC urged to preserve national peace

Nana Yeboa Pene II, the Queen-mother of Chiraa in the Sunyani West Municipality has reminded political parties to guard against tendencies that could disturb the prevailing national peace.

Nana Pene II said with the election 2024 drawing closer, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) must make peace a hallmark in the 2024 electioneering, saying the country required absolute peace to progress.

The Queen-mother gave the reminder when Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady paid a courtesy call on the Chiraa Divisional Council, as part of her day’s visit to the Sunyani and Sunyani West Municipalities.

Nana Pene II condemned pockets of violence and disturbances that characterised recent NDC congress, and called on every Ghanaian to help preserve the prevailing peace in the country.

“I know similar incidences also happened in the NPP and we must all try and remain decorous in our campaigns by conducting issues-based campaigns”, she stated.

Nana Pene II also appealed to the Second Lady to help provide the Regional Hospital in Sunyani with incubators to prevent pre-term deaths.

The Queen-mother said she was personally arranging for some funds to build a modern Neo-natal Intensive Unit for the Regional Hospital and appealed to the Second Lady to support her to do it.

On her part, Hajia Bawumia explained she was in the area to thank the chiefs and people for their immeasurable support towards the New Patriotic Party’s victory in the Election 2020.

She said the government and the NPP in general had not forgotten the people of Chiraa, saying “I really remember the support you gave to me when I visited this area during the election 2020”.

The second Lady said she appreciated and would forever remember the love and kindness shown to her by Nana Pene II and hoped that the people would continue to support the government to push the development of Chiraa and the Bono Region to the next level.

Barima Minta Afari II, the Chief of Chiraa and the Benkumhene of the Dormaa Traditional Area, also thanked the Second Lady for the visit and assured the people would continue to support the government to facilitate accelerated national development.

Barima Afari II lauded what he described as the excellent human relations of Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister and urged her to maintain that for a successful political career.

He however, appealed to Mad. Owusu-Banahene to facilitate for the release of the necessary resources by government to improve the lighting system of Chiraa to enhance security in the town.