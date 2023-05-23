NPP needs a leader who will protect the philosophy of liberal democracy – Eric Sakyi Nketiah

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbeaership hopeful, Eric Sakyi Nketiah said Ghana at this time, needs a leader who will protect the philosophy of liberal democracy.

According to him, the NPP as a political party does not need just a flagbearer, or president, but a custodian of liberal democracy who will help.

“…we must see in that person somebody who is democratic minded.”

Eric Sakyi Nketiah who is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of History Education (DHE) in the Faculty of Social Science Education (FSSE) of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) indicated that, it took the country till 1992 to get things right and achieve democracy.

He commended the founding fathers of the NPP whom he said, did great things to sustain the democracy the country enjoys.

According to him, Dr. Busia had shown that, democracy is possible.

Former President Kufuor, he said continued the democracy in a very “practical sense,” whilst President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leads a people-centred democracy in which Free SHS, 1D1F, 1-Community-1 Dam and all other social intervention programs are key.

Eric Sakyi Nketiah believes that the time has come for the NPP and for to elect a leader who will sustain the ideals of liberal democracy, saying that “If we did not work this way, I am afraid the next dictator that would come would be worse than Rawlings.”