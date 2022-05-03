NPP neeeds proactive leaders for victory in 2024 – Kingsley Nyarko

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has asked delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to demonstrate good sense of judgement in their choice of executives to lead the party for the 2024 General Election.

He said the party needed well-bred executives, whose understanding and commitment to the ideals of the Danquah-Busia tradition were in no doubt.

“I want to use this opportunity to admonish all party members to elect competent and credible executives to help the NPP break the eight-year-rule cycle, which has dominated Ghana’s political landscape since 1992,” he said.

Dr Nyarko, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kwadaso, on the sidelines of the NPP constituency elections, said choosing a vibrant leadership was necessary to help the ruling party meet the expectations of Ghanaians.

He expressed excitement at the peaceful manner in which the constituency elections went, supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



The MP called for unity amongst the rank and file of the party, saying: “The elections should help open a new chapter in the activities of the members.”

They should be assiduous in their respective party endeavours to advance successfully the NPP’s resolve to chalk landslide victory in 2024.

The newly-elected ten-member executive include Yaw Bonna Boadi, Chairman, Kofi Konadu Amankwah, First Vice-Chairman, John Amoako, Second Vice-Chairman, Frank Amoako, Organizer, and Silas Konadu Boateng, Secretary.

The rest are Castro Kwame Nkrumah, Youth Organizer, Samuel Donkor, Treasurer, Andrews Idun, Assistant Secretary, Janet Awuah, Women’s Organizer, and Ahmed Mohammed, NASARA Coordinator.

Mr Boadi, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the delegates for the confidence reposed in the executive, saying they would work with all identifiable groups for the growth of the party.