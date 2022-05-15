NPP New Executives Repositioning Party In HO Central To Break The 8

The newly elected leadership of the Ho Central Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is committed to uniting party members towards breaking the eight-year governance cycle.

Mr Frank Ahaze, the Chairman-elect, told the Ghana News Agency at a victory party that the core vision of the leadership was to mend the seams of unity in the constituency, and help prop the regional and national leaderships for victory in 2024.

He said the victory celebration, which brought together all factions, showed the resolve for unity and spirited commitment to growing the party in the constituency and regional level.

“Now our main target is to break the eight, so now we are going to do what we call reconciliation. We will bring everybody on board, including the old executives, and put strategies in place for us to break the eight,” he said.

Mr Bright Doe, the re-elected Secretary, said votes for the party in the region was expected to double in the next general election, and was optimistic of a sustained commitment to achieving that goal with the new executives.

The Constituency elections had suffered, among other things, court injunctions, with almost all incumbent executives voted out.

Mr Doh said the outcome of the elections called for the new executives to deliver the aspirations of the people, adding: “If you are part of the ten executives now, and you don’t know why you were elected, then you have a problem.”

“All of us now, we must know the reason we are elected. we must be able to right those wrongs in a month or two and bring the party together”.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister, and some regional executives were present.