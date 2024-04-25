NPP, Obaanoa Commiserate With Nananom Of Nkoranza

About a month ago, the traditional council of Nkoranza announced the sudden demise of the Omanhemaa of Nkoranza.

Family and friends met on Monday, 22nd April 2024, to commemorate the late Queen Mother one week after her passing.

The Anglican Church of Nkoranzaat Gyeduakrase at Nkoranzafie held a Mass service in honour of the late Nana Adutwumwaa Dudaa Kani. In attendance were the Nananom of Nkoranza Traditional Area, the Local Council of Churches, Institutions, and residents of Nkoranza.

Parliamentary candidate of Nkoranza South NPP, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, affectionately called Obaanoa, Minister of Local Government And Rural Development, Hon. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah who doubles as MP for Techiman South, Hon. Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Ibrahim Bukari Baba, Regional Chairman of the NPP and Regional Executives, Former MP for Nkoranza South and Deputy Minister of energy and education Hon. Kwame Ampofo Twumasi, MMCEs and Parliamentary candidates in the region, Clement Owusu Agyei, Constituency Chairman and Executives and many party faithful were also present.

Mad. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong-led entourage mourned with the Nananom of Nkoranza for the loss of their Queen Mother.

Twenty-five thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 25 000), 100 cartons of bottled water, 100 curtains of assorted drinks, and foreign and local gin, among several items, were donated in support of the one-week observation.