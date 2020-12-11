The New Patriotic Party (NPP) secured 137 parliamentary seats while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gained 136 in the recently held General Election.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said there was an outstanding constituency of Sene West in the Bono region yet to be declared.

It said there also was an independent candidate in the Fomina Constituency in the Ashanti region.

According to the statement, the NPP took 9 out of the 17 seats in the Western region, while the NDC got eight.

The statement said in Central, Greater Accra, Ashanti, Volta, Oti and Eastern regions, the NPP secured 10, 14, 42, one, nil and 25 seats whereas the NDC got 13, 20, four, 17 eight and 8 seats, in that order.

It said in, Western North, Ahafo, Bono, Bono East, Savanna, the NPP had 3, 4, 6, 3, and 3 while the NDC got six, two, six, seven and four, in that order.

The statement said in Northern, North West, Upper East and Upper West regions, the NPP had nine, four, one and three while the NDC got nine, two, 14 and eight, in that order.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, was elected the eighth President of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission, also the Returning Officer for the presidential election, declared Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President-Elect, on Wednesday.

She said at the end of the polls, President Akufo-Addo secured 6,730,413 representing 51.59 per cent of the total vote cast which stood at 13, 434, 574 representing 79 per cent turnout.

President Akufo-Addo’s main challenger, Former president John Dramani Mahama, of the National Democratic Congress, polled 6,214,889 representing 47.366 per cent of the total vote cast.

Mr Christian Kwabena Andrews of the Ghana Union Movement obtained 105,565 being 0.805 per cent of the total valid votes cast, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of the Conventions Peoples Party obtained 12,215 being 0.093 per cent of the total valid votes cast, Madam Akua Donkor of the Ghana Freedom Party obtained 5,575 being 0.042 per cent of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Henry Herbert Lartey of the Great Consolidated Popular Party had 3,574 being 0.027 per cent of the total valid votes cast, Mr Hassan Ayariga of the All People’s Congress got 7,140 being 0.054 per cent, Mr Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana obtained 7,690 being 0.059 per cent.

Mr David Asibi Apasera of the People’s National Convention obtained 10,887 being 0.083 percent, Madam Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku of the Progressive People’s Party obtained 6,848 representing 0.052 per cent , Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of the National Democratic Party obtained 6,612 being 0.50 per cent and Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an Independent candidate obtained 9,703 being 0.074 per cent .

Mrs Mensa said the election results declared excluded that of the Techiman South Constituency, with a voter population of 128,018, explaining that the results in that constituency were being contested.