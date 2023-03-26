NPP Odododiodio Aspirant Charges TESCON To Mobilize Youth For ‘Break The 8’ Agenda

Aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Odidiodoo Constituency seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Manaf Sowah has emphasized the vital role of TESCON to mobilize more youth in the bid to achieve the “break the (8)” agenda of the NPP.

He said “Breaking the 8 is more important to me and the youth.”

Manaf Sowah was speaking at the Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON) of the University of Ghana Accra City Campus Symposium held on the topic “Consolidating Our Gains”(The Role of TESCON in Break the 8) at GNAT Hall Accra last Friday.

He said the coming election is crucial and he has no doubt that the New Patriotic Party will come out stringy and victorious.

According to him, the youth have key role to play to help the ruling governments break the 8-jinx agenda because their destiny is in their own hands.

He explained that, if the youth work hard for NPP to retain power in 2024, the fortunes of their future will be made bright and expressed optimism that the upcoming 2024 general elections would be an election of records.

Manaf Sowah made a donation to support TESCON activities and also used the opportunity to task them to go out there and sell the good works of the NPP Government.