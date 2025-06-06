NPP Official Accuses Special Prosecutor of Prioritizing Publicity Over Justice

The New Patriotic Party’s Subin Constituency Youth Organizer, Razak, has criticized Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) head Kissi Agyebeng for allegedly emphasizing public spectacle over substantive investigations.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Razak claimed the OSP’s approach undermines professional standards in high-profile cases involving former officials.

“The Office of the Special Prosecutor has now become a platform for playing to the gallery,” Razak stated, specifically referencing the investigation into former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. He questioned the necessity of physical summons: “Ken Ofori-Atta has authority to submit a response or not… This idea that he must be present makes no legal sense unless you’re more interested in headlines than outcomes.”

The comments follow recent OSP actions including summons to Ofori-Atta regarding financial decisions during his tenure, and separate arrests of NPP figures Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako and Adenta Constituency Chairman Kumi over alleged procurement violations.

Razak characterized these moves as targeting political opponents, urging vigilance against “abuse of prosecutorial discretion for political optics.”

The OSP maintains statutory authority to investigate corruption cases involving public officers regardless of political affiliation.