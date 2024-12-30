NPP Official Criticizes Speaker Bagbin Over Remarks on Ineligible MPs’ Swearing-In

Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sharply criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin following recent remarks about the swearing-in of ineligible Members of Parliament scheduled for January 6, 2025.

During a panel discussion on TV3’s NewDay, Kamal-Deen expressed his dissatisfaction with Bagbin’s comments, calling them unnecessary and inappropriate given his position.

“I was appalled by the comment made by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin. I didn’t expect a man of his stature to make such a statement at all,” Kamal-Deen said. His criticism followed Bagbin’s statement that Members of Parliament whose election results had been annulled by the Supreme Court on December 27, 2024, would not be eligible to take the oath of office.

Kamal-Deen emphasized that in the context of Ghana’s contentious electoral environment, remarks from someone in Bagbin’s position should be carefully considered. “We’ve gone into elections, and there are contentions. The NDC says no, and the NPP says no. There are laws to guide us,” he added. While respecting Bagbin’s office, Kamal-Deen argued that the Speaker’s remarks were unfounded and could potentially undermine the integrity of parliamentary processes.

The source of the controversy stems from Bagbin’s comment that the Supreme Court’s ruling had invalidated the declarations of candidates by the Electoral Commission (EC). “The decision of the Supreme Court aligns with the position I took even before they delivered their judgment,” Bagbin remarked, underlining that only elected candidates, as declared by the Electoral Commission, should be sworn in as Members of Parliament.

The public exchange highlights the ongoing political tension between the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the country prepares for the 2025 parliamentary session. It underscores the growing complexity of Ghana’s political landscape, where legal interpretations and the authority of the judiciary play crucial roles in shaping the path forward. Bagbin’s statement, while reflecting his position on the matter, may be seen as an attempt to uphold the rule of law, but it has also sparked fresh division among political leaders ahead of a pivotal moment in the country’s governance.

While Kamal-Deen’s remarks reflect a deep frustration within the NPP ranks, they also hint at a broader concern about the balance of power between Ghana’s executive, legislature, and judiciary. The tensions raised by Bagbin’s comments may continue to reverberate throughout the political discourse as the country braces for the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision and the subsequent parliamentary actions.