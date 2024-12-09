NPP Okaikwei Central Sets Records Straight on Parliamentary Elections Results

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Okaikwei Central Constituency has addressed allegations surrounding the parliamentary election results in a press conference held today, 8th December 2024.

Alhaji Harruna Rafik, 1st Vice Chairman of NPP Okaikwei Central, clarified that the party’s parliamentary candidate, Honourable Patrick Yaw Boamah, has won the recently held election convincingly.

Election Results Breakdown

– Honourable Patrick Boamah secured 20,229 votes (52.3% of total valid votes)

– Baba Sadiq, NDC’s candidate, garnered 18,783 votes (47.63% of total valid votes)

– The difference between the two candidates stands at 1,897 votes

Alhaji Rafik emphasized that these figures were obtained from the collation centre where the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) projected the results. He stressed that the NPP has all 141 pink sheets intact, signed by representatives of all parties, including the NDC.

Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Alhaji Rafik denied allegations of electoral misconduct, stating that the NPP did not resist or challenge any pink sheets. He claimed that the NDC attempted to disrupt the collation process and attack EC officers.

Call for Calm and Rule of Law

Honourable Patrick Boamah, an astute lawyer, has expressed his commitment to the rule of law and awaits the EC’s official declaration. The NPP has urged supporters to remain calm, emphasizing that Ghana is not a lawless country.

Post-Election CelebrationsThe NPP Okaikwei Central Constituency will celebrate

Honourable Patrick Yaw Boamah’s victory at the party office.

By Kingsley Asiedu