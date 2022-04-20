NPP opens nominations constituency elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Tuesday opened nominations for individuals aspiring to lead the party at the constituency level.

The party would from April 28 to May 2, 2022, hold constituency elections to elect new officers

Addressing the media in Accra, Mr John Boadu, General Secretary, NPP, said the party postponed the scheduled date for the election due to the chaos that characterised the polling station elections.

The party had to reschedule its polling station elections originally planned for April 24, 2022, to April 28, 2022, to between April 28, 2022, and May 2, 2022, due to recent chaos that tainted the process.

Mr Boadu said, going by the new date, nomination forms would be sold at all party offices across the country.

The NPP also says the date for its National Delegates Congress to elect new national officers remained unchanged.

He said: “The party will, from July 14, 2022, to July 16, go on with its national election.

“The national election will be held on the initial date. We do not intend to change the dates. Reports of any date change are untrue,” the General Secretary told the media.

He added the election would be held in Accra as planned.