NPP or not, I will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity – McDan

Chairman of McDan Group, Dr. Daniel McKorley has indicated that, irrespective of which political power is in power, he will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity.

He was responding to comments made by Raymond Archer, claiming to be advising Dr. Daniel McKorley, to pray his party (New Patriotic Party) remains in power forever.

According to him, while McDan continues to enjoy under this government, he should be wary of the dangers ahead should the NDC be voted into office in the 2024 general elections.

In a swift but rather a gentle manner, McDan responded to these comments and indicated that as a businessperson who has witnessed different governments come and go, he understands the ebb and flow of political landscapes.

He said, “In the past, we have had NDC governments, and presently we have an NPP government… One day the NDC will inevitably return to power, and I will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity, regardless of the political climate.”

Below is McDan’s response to Raymond Archer:

“I have recently come across a comment on social media allegedly made by an individual who claims to be a member of the NDC.

While I typically do not engage with such baseless remarks, I feel compelled to address the situation and offer some perspective.

As a businessperson who has witnessed different governments come and go, I understand the ebb and flow of political landscapes. In the past, we have had NDC governments, and presently we have an NPP government.

One day the NDC will inevitably return to power, and I will continue to pursue my business endeavours with integrity, regardless of the political climate.

In light of this, I would like to emphasise that no individual, such as the person mentioned, can undermine my resolve or cause any harm to me here in Accra, Ghana.

Their actions may be limited to spreading falsehoods and promoting hate, but they hold no power over my pursuits or my character.

Time has always been the ultimate judge, and it will reveal the truth in due course.

I trust that my actions and dedication to my business will speak louder than any baseless accusations.

It is my hope that we can all engage in respectful and constructive dialogue, focusing on the progress and development of our great nation.

I wish Raymond and his friends all the best as we continue to work towards a better future for Ghana.”

-PROSPER AGBENYAGA