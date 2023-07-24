NPP outperforms NDC in economic management – Owusu Bempah

Ernest Owusu Bempah, the NPP’s Deputy Director of Communications, has claimed that the NPP has a considerably better track record than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He claimed that they don’t even compare themselves to the NDC because, in his opinion, the major opposition party lacks a reliable track record.

“The Fourth Republic is more sophisticated than simple slogans. Ghana’s ethical voters demand from their elected officials that they take specific measures. The NPP consistently exhibits that.

“The 2024 will be decided by records, not by who can make the most derogatory remarks about their rival. The fact that John Mahama and his allies are incompetent cannot be changed by political mudslinging and fact-bending.

“Insha Allah, we will succeed in creating a Ghana where everyone has access to opportunities, “Ernest Owusu Bempah disclosed this on his Facebook wall.

He accused Mr. Mahama of twisting facts in his comments against the Akufo-Addo administration.

He clarified that rather than only geographic boundaries defining regions, infrastructure initiatives are what give a region its identity.