The New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Amenfi Central, Mr Patrick Hockson Amponteng, has called on the youth to eschew violence before, during and after the December polls.

Mr Amponteng made the call when he addressed a programme organized by the Agona-Amenfi Methodist Church during its Centenary Anniversary.

He urged the youth to remain vigilant and calm during the political season and not to engage in acts that would destroy the District.

The Parliamentary aspirant, who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the area, appealed to the youth to discuss issues of importance and not to be influenced by money and incentives politicians give to them.

Mr Amponteng urged authorities and stakeholders in the District to preach peace, harmony and tolerance to their members at gatherings.

“It is sad to note that because of politics, one can see young people raining insults and filthy words on elderly persons and people in high positions in the society”.

He urged politicians to engage in healthy discussions and preach peace during campaigns to facilitate development.

The DCE observed said politicians tended to use the youth to perpetuate and incite violence during elections, a situation which he said was a threat to national security and democracy.

For his part, Right Reverend Thomas Amponsah Donkor, the Bishop of Tarkwa Diocese in a sermon said the church required strong people in efforts to sustain growth.

He urged congregants to use the church doctrines to bring about change and transformation in society.

Right Rev Donkor asked members of the various political parties to

desist from the culture of politics of insults.

He said with less than three months to the election, supporters of the various political parties continue to insult each other even on live television and radio programmes, saying it was time people put a stop to the practice.