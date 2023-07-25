NPP parliamentary aspirants advised to conduct campaigns devoid of rancour

The New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirants have been advised to conduct their campaigns based on ideas and strategies capable of re-energising the base of the party.

Mr Stephen Akpabli, the Ho West Assistance Secretary of the Party, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, asked the aspirants to eschew personal attacks, innuendos, name calling and unnecessary rancour.

He said the main target was to retain power in 2024, and that required absolute unity, hence the aspirants should ensure that they did not cause “cracks” within the party with their campaign messages.

Mr Akpabli, who is also a member of the Volta regional communication team, said unity within the party was paramount to attract “outsiders” to reason with them and vote massively in their favour.

He said the government was on course to fulfilling its promises to the people as the majority of the pledges had already been redeemed, therefore any act or conduct that would cause apathy towards the party must be avoided.

Mr Akpabli said the performance of the government was unprecedented despite the global challenges that affected Ghana as well, so it was only good that Ghanaians maintained their trust in the leadership to continue to deliver.

The Assistant Secretary appealed to communication officers and members of the party to continue to trumpet the performance of the government, so that Ghanaians would appreciate and retain them in office