The New Patriotic Party (NPP)Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng has sponsored the drilling of mechanized boreholes in five communities within his Constituency.

The beneficiary communities are, Dominibo No 1, Dominibo No 2, Nambro, Kojina/Subri Nkwanta, and Fahiakobo.

Mr Boateng indicated that the borehole project was in response to a request from the beneficiary Communities who had water challenges in the constituency.

The parliamentary candidate, who is the Chief Executive Officer for Approaches Group of Companies stated that the objective behind the project was to help solve the perennial water shortages in the beneficiary communities.

Mr Boateng hinted that the project would soon be extended to other communities to complement the government in its ‘Water-for-all’ project aimed at providing adequate and potable water supply for the people of Ghana, particularly the Western North Region.

The beneficiary communities lauded Mr Boateng for his quick response to help address their water problem and pledged to reciprocate in the December general elections to become the next Member of Parliament for the constituency for him to continue with his good vision for the area.

In a related development, Mr Boateng donated a brand new Nissan 4×4 pick-ups to the Bibiani, Sefwi Bekwai, and Sefwi Wiawso police division to enhance their daily activities.

He has also procured a 100 KVA generator set and some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Bibiani Government Hospital.

Mr Boateng also donated several sewing machines to apprentices, supported the aged with cash, funded the skills training of about 300 youth, and assisted some brilliant but needy students with cash.