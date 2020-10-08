Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency has presented 13 sets of jerseys and 13 footballs to 13 football teams to equip the youth in their sporting activities.

He explained that the kits would encourage the beneficiaries within his constituency to undertake regular training and participate in other friendly matches to access their performance after training for some months.

The beneficiary communities with football teams included Sefwi Asawinso, Merewa, Nkronua, Krodua, Manse, Mpesiem, Sefwi Wenchi, Aboduabo, Fawokabra, Chine, and Kroboano.

The Parliamentary Candidate who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Approaches Group of Companies, presenting the items at Subri Nkwanta said the gesture was to help boost sporting activities in the Constituency to raise more football players from the area in the near future.

He said his outfit would soon organize a gala competition to select the talented ones and groom them for a formidable team for the area.

Mr Obeng-Boateng promised to engage the services of a professional Coach to nurture the talents and would do his best to put those who would excel on the globe.

He said his outfit was committed to developing football talents in the constituency and appealed to all and sundry to rally behind him come December 7 to offer him the mandate to achieve its transformational

agenda to ensure that football and other sporting activities were well developed.

He indicated that the move also formed part of his agenda dubbed: “Developing Talents through Sport’’.

He indicated that “renowned footballers such as Asamoah Gyan, Michael Essien, Sule Ali Mutari, Kwadwo Asamoah, and others started their football career from these levels and proceeded to the national team.

Others were now playing in the most popular teams in the world like Manchester United F.C, Chelsea F.C, F.C Barcelona, Arsenal F.C, Real Madrid C.F, Liverpool F.C, and Juventus.”

Mr Obeng was confident that with such interventions, his constituency was on course to achieve the vision to raise talents to play the national team in no time to make Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai proud.

He cautioned the recipients to ensure that the kits were well maintained to serve their intended purpose.

Mr Asante Bonnah Agyeapong, Assistant Operations Manager of the party in the constituency, who received the items on behalf of the various teams, thanked the parliamentary candidate and said the gesture would go a long way to motivate talented ones to realize their football dream.

He assured the parliamentary candidate that the team leaders would ensure stringent monitoring on the items to ensure that they benefited the future generation.

Mr Agyeapong also advised the youth to refrain from taking hard drugs that could affect the attainment of their goals in life and tasked the team members to make good use of the opportunity.