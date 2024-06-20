NPP Parliamentary Candidate’s Generous Eid-ul-Adha Donation Unites Nkoranza South

Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, exemplified solidarity with the Muslim community during the 2024 Eid-ul-Adha celebrations by donating ten cattle.

This gesture underscores her commitment to fostering inclusivity and unity in the constituency.

Assisted by Mr. Kofi Damptey, NPP Coordinator for Zongo communities, Mrs. Oppong presented the cattle to the Muslim community, eliciting gratitude from the Municipal Chief Imam. He expressed appreciation and appealed for continued support and prayers for ongoing peace and development in Nkoranza South.

In her response, Mrs. Oppong reaffirmed her dedication to addressing the needs of all constituents regardless of religious or political affiliation. She pledged relentless efforts towards community development and improving welfare across the constituency.

The event, attended by key NPP figures including Alhaji Wumbei and Hajia Maria Fuseni, showcased Mrs. Oppong’s leadership and the party’s commitment to inclusivity and development. Her compassionate gesture resonates deeply with the NPP’s ethos of “Development for all,” emphasizing the transformative impact of small acts of kindness in community life.

Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong’s initiative not only bridges religious divides but also reinforces her role as a unifying figure dedicated to advancing the welfare of all constituents in Nkoranza South.