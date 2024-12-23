NPP Parliamentary Candidates Seek Court Order to Compel EC to Declare Results

Six parliamentary candidates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have filed an application in the High Court, urging the court to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to complete the collation and declare the winners of the 2024 parliamentary elections in their respective constituencies.

Represented by lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo, the candidates—Charles Forson (Tema Central), Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Patrick Yaw Boamah (Okaikwei Central), Martin Kweku Adjei-Mensah Korsah (Techiman South), Nana Akua Owusu Afriye (Ablekuma North), and Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh (Ahafo Ano North)—are seeking a judicial review in the form of a Mandamus order.

The candidates claim that the initial collation of results was disrupted by violence and threats from thugs at the collation centers, which forced the suspension of the process. They argue that despite repeated requests to the EC to resume and complete the collation, the Commission has failed to do so.

The applicants are also seeking an order for the Inspector General of Police to ensure adequate security presence at the collation centers to allow the EC to complete its constitutional duties. The candidates contend that the EC’s failure to finish the collation and declare the results is a violation of the law.