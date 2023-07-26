NPP parliamentary primaries : Deputy PBC CEO submits form to contest

Mr. Alfred Ofori Annye, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Produce Buying Company Limited on Tuesday submitted his nomination form to contest the Wenchi Parliamentary Primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region.

Now three aspirants, including Mr. Annye had picked forms to contest in the primaries. The others are Mr. Albert Ameyaw and Mr. Kwadwo Frempong who are yet to submit their forms.

The euphoria at Wenchi, one of the strongholds of the NPP in the region was very high, as jubilant supporters of the Party, clad in NPP paraphernalia accompanied Mr. Annye to submit the forms at the Party’s office around 1100 hours amid dancing to brass band music.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdul Rahman Suwaari, the Wenchi Constituency Secretary of the NPP who received the form asked the aspirants to conduct decent campaigns devoid of personality attacks and insults.

He told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the Party office was instituting measures to ensure provision of a fair playing field to all the contestants to reach out to and sell their messages and aspirations to the delegates.

Alhaji Suwaari said the party in the region was poised to regain the Wenchi Constituency parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Election 2024, but added without unity it could be difficult for the Party to reclaim the seat and widen its voter margin for the presidential election as well.

“This is why we must all come together as party people, form a formidable force to achieve our vision in the next general election”, Alhaji Suwaari stated.

Addressing the Party supporters, Mr Annye appealed to them to support and endorse his candidature for him to contest and recapture the parliamentary seat for the Party in the next general election.

As a traditional seat, he said posterity would not spare the Party people, if they allowed the NDC to retain the Wenchi seat in the Election 2024, hence the need for supporters to support him to win back the seat.