Dr Kingsley Nyarko, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Kwadaso, has donated a flat-screen television set to the Edwenease Rehabilitation Centre, in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The donation was in response to an appeal made by the Centre to the candidate to support them with television sets.

Dr Nyarko, presenting the item, stated that the centre which was providing technical and vocational training to people with disabilities was of great importance to the society.

He would, therefore, do whatever it took to support them in times of need to enable the inmates to live a comfortable life at the centre.

The Edwenease Rehabilitation Centre is a government institution under the Department of Social Welfare.

The centre was purposely established to provide vocational training for the visually, physically and mentally impaired, as well as those who suffer from mobility or learning difficulties in the city of Kumasi and other communities in the Ashanti Region.

Currently, the centre provides training in leather works, sewing, needlework, shoemaking, hairdressing, beautification and rural craft courses for the students who live at the facility.

It was first established in Kwadaso in 1958 and in 1974, the city council relocated it to its present site at Edwenease, with the initial aim of taking people with a disability off the streets and providing care for them at the centre.

However, after consultations with the Department of Social Welfare, it was agreed to include families of inmates in the process by sensitising and working with them to deal with their children’s needs.

Mrs Rita Manu, the headteacher of needlework, who received the items on behalf of the staff, expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the parliamentary candidate for the gesture.