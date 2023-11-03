NPP presidential aspirants promise not to resign after the election

The four NPP presidential contestants for Saturday’s primary have signed an agreement not to resign after the outcome of the election results.

The decision was made after a meeting between the National Council of Elders and the candidates.

At a press conference following the meeting with the candidates, NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua stated that the candidates have also committed to accept the results of the primary and to put the party’s interests first.

“We were able to get all the four aspirants to sign an undertaking and in summary, they are to accept the primary results, and promote peace cohesion,” Mr Kodua said.

“If they don’t win, they will not resign from the party and, support the winner of the primary.”

The candidates that include, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Francis Addai-Nimoh have all pledged to keep the interest of the party above their own interest.

The aspirants have also promised to ensure and enforce the processes created by the party, as well as to operate within the timeframes and duration specified by the party from now until the results are released and to respect the decision of our party’s delegates.

At the start of the conference, the Chairman of the Council of Elders criticised the situation of the party, stating that it had been divided due to the selfish interests of some members.

He stated that the contest for the flagbearer position has at times sparked heated arguments and conflicts within the party and among presidential candidates’ followers, but he urged all presidential candidates to avoid division and remain unified after Saturday’s presidential primary.