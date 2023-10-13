NPP Presidential Primaries to be held in all constituencies on Nov 4

The Presidential Elections Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that the forthcoming Presidential Primaries, scheduled for November 4th, will be conducted in all of the party’s constituencies throughout the country.

Professor Michael Oquaye, the Chairman of the Committee, has confirmed that every constituency will host a polling center for these crucial elections. Over 200,000 NPP delegates are expected to participate in the voting process to select the party’s Presidential Candidate for the 2024 election.

Professor Michael Oquaye has emphasized that the elections will be conducted in a transparent and impartial manner. He stated, “The Electoral Commission will also be fully in charge of the process, in fact, it’s going to be like any other national election. Every constituency will have a designated center, and the EC will oversee the election process. This means that no authority or individual, including party members, will have a role in conducting the elections.”

The Presidential Elections Committee of the NPP had previously released guidelines for the November 4th primaries. These guidelines cover the procedures and regulations that will govern the primaries in all 276 constituencies across the country, including the Party Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra. The aim of these primaries is to select the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.