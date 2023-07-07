NPP Primaries: Former MP endorses Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has received the support of Isaac Osei, a former NPP member of parliament for Subin consistency, as the ideal candidate to lead the New Patriotic Party to victory in the upcoming general elections in 2024.

Isaac Osei has appealed to the delegates of the ruling New Patriotic Party to elect Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the party during Dr Bawumia’s Ashanti regional tour to get the nod as flagbearer of the NPP.

He praised Dr. Bawumia as being the ideal candidate to help the NPP win the upcoming general elections.

He pointed out that the Vice President has demonstrated through his work that he is deserving of being Ghana’s President.

“He has demonstrated himself in this way even as Vice President. What will happen when he is elected President?

The vice president will spend some weeks to complete his visit to NPP delegates in the Ashanti region.