NPP Primaries: Nominations to open in orphan constituencies on July 11

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that nominations for parliamentary primaries in constituencies without current parliamentary representation, referred to as Orphan Constituencies, will commence on July 11, 2023.

The decision was approved during the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Council meetings held on April 3, 2023, as revealed by Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP, in a statement released in Accra.

According to Mr. Frimpong, the nomination period will conclude on August 10, 2023, and the elections will be conducted from September 23, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

He further explained that aspiring parliamentary candidates can obtain nomination forms by paying a non-refundable application fee of GH¢3,000.00 in a bankers draft payable to the NPP national headquarters in Accra.

In case a candidate is unable to access the nomination form at the constituency level, they may acquire it through an appeal at the regional or national secretariat, or by downloading it from the Party’s website at a fee.

To successfully file a nomination, aspiring parliamentary candidates must submit a non-refundable filing fee of GHS35,000 in a bankers draft payable to the NPP national headquarters in Accra.

However, the NPP General Secretary emphasized that women, youth, and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) aspiring for parliamentary positions will receive a 50% rebate on the filing fees, requiring them to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GHS17,500.00.

This measure aims to promote increased representation of these groups in higher political offices.

Mr. Frimpong emphasized that the party’s leadership will ensure that all parliamentary candidates have access to purchase the nomination forms and participate in the electoral process.