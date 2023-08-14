NPP Primaries: Thomas Adama files nomination to contest in Builsa South

Mr. Thomas Kwesi Adama who is currently the country director for CevaLAPROVET, a global Animal Health Pharmaceutical Company with it headquarters based in France has filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Primaries in the Builsa South Constituency of the Upper East region.

Mr Adama believes his long years of political experience and expertise in various stages of both public and private sector make him the best fit to lead the NPP in that constituency.

He said he is the name that the NDC fears because of his background and therefore appealed to the delegates to vote for him.

He is optimistic that if voted for, he will be able to snatch the seat from the National Democratic Congress in 2024.

Mr Adama is the second aspirant to complete the filing and was accompanied by many party delegates. The event was also accompanied by drumming and dancing.

He said he had accepted the call to contest and promised to deliver the seat come 2024.

Mr Adama who is contesting for the second time noted how he had laboured from a humble beginning, drawing motivation and strength from the Party, and promised a decent campaign.

He applauded the party’s constituency election commette for their show of neutrality and good work done so far.

Receiving the nomination form, the Constituency Research and Elections Officer Mr Daniel Akanyingdipo, congratulated him for successfully filing his nomination forms and added that the contest for the candidature should be peaceful and in the interest of the Party.