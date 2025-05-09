NPP Professionals Demand Action Over Attacks on Agyapong

A coalition of academics and professionals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has formally urged party leadership to address escalating tensions surrounding presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong.

The group, Legon Lecturers and Professionals for Ken, submitted a petition to the NPP General Secretary on Thursday, expressing alarm over recent verbal attacks by Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

Professor Sulemana Anamzoya, speaking for the group, emphasized their petition seeks to preserve party unity ahead of critical primaries. “This transcends individual defense—it’s about protecting our collective peace,” he stated during a media briefing. The petition, also directed to the Special Electoral Committee and Council of Elders, follows Abronye’s public criticisms which members believe could trigger retaliatory conflicts.

The professional collective, comprising lawyers, engineers, bankers and academics supporting Agyapong’s 2028 presidential bid, rejected arguments that the aspirant’s past combative style justifies current attacks. “Should we normalize trading insults as political discourse?” Professor Anamzoya questioned, advocating for disciplined campaigning. Their intervention highlights growing unease about internal divisions as the party prepares for leadership transitions.

Party officials now face mounting pressure to mediate the dispute before it escalates further. The professionals’ petition frames the issue as a test of the NPP’s ability to enforce decorum among its ranks, particularly when regional executives engage in behavior that could fracture unity. With the petition formally lodged, attention turns to whether party structures will implement disciplinary measures or seek reconciliatory solutions to maintain cohesion during this sensitive pre-election period.

This development underscores deeper tensions within the NPP as it balances vigorous internal competition with the need for collective stability. How leadership addresses these concerns may set important precedents for intra-party conduct ahead of the 2028 electoral cycle. The professional group’s measured approach suggests influential party blocs prefer institutional resolution over public confrontations, even while firmly defending their preferred candidate.

Find attached the full petition below: