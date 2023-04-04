NPP prohibits MMDCEs from contesting sitting MPs

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) not to contest sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the upcoming Parliamentary primaries.

“For National official (chairman), Regional officers (chairmen) and MMDCEs the National Council of the party has said they cannot contest in areas we already have an NPP MP. In places where there are sitting MP, you cannot contest.” General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Justin Frimpong Kodua said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will open nominations for the upcoming Parliamentary Elections on February 24, 2024, MyNewsGH.com has confirmed.

According to the National Council following its meeting on Monday, April 3, 2023, the nominations will open on December 20, 2023, and close on January 4, 2024.

The decision is in line with the party’s election guidelines as enshrined in Article 11 (2) of its constitution.

It states that “…The selection of Parliamentary Candidates shall be advertised for 18 months before the date of the National election provided that it shall be advertised for 1 (one) month in the Constituency

Parliamentary Candidates shall be elected at least twelve (12) months before the national general election. For the avoidance of doubt, the National Executive Committee shall have the power to determine separate dates for elections in a constituency where the Party has sitting Members of Parliament.

See also Andy Owusu, NPP Aspiring UK Chairman Meets Ghanaian Students in Aberdeen, Scotland us he attends Ghana’s 65th Independence Day

Speaking in an interview , Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua stated that, the reason behind their decision was that, was to them sabotaging MPs in their various constituencies.

According to the National Council of the NPP, it is the responsibility of these officers to protect the Members of Parliament by not contesting them and moving away from their responsibility.

“The National Council argued that party officials have the responsibility to work and defend the party in their areas”, he said adding that; “if you decide to contest your MP it means that you didn’t do what you ought to do to protect your MP that is why you are contesting.”