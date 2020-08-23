The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to construct a harbour and an airport in the Central Regional capital of Cape Coast should Ghanaians renew their mandate to run the affairs of the country for the second term.

The running mate of the the Flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who disclosed this at the launch of the Party’s 2020 Manifesto in Cape Coast, on Saturday, underscored the importance of an airport and said it was critical in boosting tourism and development in the Region.

“For the people of Cape Coast, I have good news for you, we are building a new harbour in Cape Coast and a new airport in Cape Coast. It is very critical that we do that,” he announced.

“An airport makes a lot of sense in Cape Coast. It is a real tourist hub and between Greater Accra and Kumasi, you have a triangle that really is a hub for economic activities, you can build railway lines between them and it’s a major growth pole if we put an airport here to drive infrastructural growth,” he explained.

In March this year, some residents of Cape Coast hit the streets with a “No Airport No Vote” protest to push for the construction of an international airport to create more job opportunities.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Flagbearer, in a media interview during his recent visit to the Region, said the request would be thoroughly evaluated because there were airports in Accra and Takoradi.

Consequently, some residents at the launch, in an interview with the GNA, expressed delight at the speedy response, saying they looked forward to the actualisation of these promises.

Dr Bawumia, however, gave the assurance in his address that Party’s second term in office would bring the promises to fruition.

He also said the Eastern Rail line and the Ghana-Burkina line, the Boankra Inland Port, the Bupei Port and the Atuabo Port would also be duly constructed in the next term of the NPP Government.

The Vice President said the administration had achieved 80 per cent of its 2016 Manifesto promises, adding that their massive achievements were unparalleled in the history of the Fourth Republic.

“We have over 300 achievements in the first three years. If you look at the manifesto, you will see that we have achieved 80 percent of our promises.”

“That is massive for any government in its first term. When you look at these achievements, you realise that sector by sector we have really performed much better than the previous NDC government,” he said.