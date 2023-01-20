NPP raedy to confront propaganda, tribal politics with facts

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is poised to confront the propaganda and tribal politics being churned out by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with solid and visible records of achievement over the period.

The party said unexplained propaganda feeds into the peoples’ conscience and has a negative repercussion for development and growth.

Mr Makafui Woanyah, Volta Regional Chairman of the NPP, who made this assertion at a press confab Thursday to discount an appeal to residents of the region by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) ‘to accept the party as a religion’ during a retreat at Dzodze recently, said the assertion was groundless and outlived.

He said the party has therefore laced its political boots to wage spirited war on propaganda with facts and records of achievements.

He acknowledged that the NPP has demonstrated its commitment and continue to develop and improve the lives of all Ghanaians irrespective of which region or where it got its votes.

Mr Woanyah said the effusions of Mr Kwetey landed him in tribal bigotry, sentiment, false claims, and dangerous politics.

He said, “Our folks may have been caught up in some baseless and unavoidable tribal sentiments fueled by propaganda in the past, but the youth of today are wide awake and very discerning,” noting the youth could differentiate between black and white and what is good and vice versa.

“They can compare notes and make informed democratic decisions not based on any blind faith, religious or traditional attachment to the NDC.

“The General Secretary failed to demonstrate any solid grounds or records for which he expects the Volta region to remain in hallelujah chorus for the NDC,” Mr Woanyah said.

He said the region deserved attention and development as others with the youth yearning to identify with policies and projects that affected their lives directly than any blind faith and religious appendages.

The Regional Chairman, flanked by other executives of the party said there was disconnect between the massive and omnibus support received by the NDC from residents of the region compared to development projects.

He reminded the NDC that the people of the Hohoe Constituency have demonstrated and identified with politics of development and improvement of life than propaganda and deceit, resulting in the annexation of that seat by the NPP.

Mr Woanyah asked the NDC to brace itself for more deterioration of their fortunes in the region as government continue to deliver on massive infrastructural development projects in all spheres of national life and pursuit of policies and social intervention across the country and particularly the Volta region.

He said the region benefited directly from the free Senior High School policy, which affected families across the board enumerating the Ghana School Feeding Programme, LEAP programme, restoration of allowances for nurses and teacher trainees, youth employment, and government support of free electricity and water during the peak era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He mentioned others as road construction, educational supports, construction of a youth resource centre, energy, agriculture and warehousing, trade and industry, health infrastructure including the agenda 111 projects, eight of which are at various levels of completion, and most importantly the extension of railway through the region, which he described as an eye-opener.