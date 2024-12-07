NPP Raises Alarm Over Electoral Malpractice and Low Voter Turnout as Election Nears Conclusion

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has voiced serious concerns over alleged electoral malpractice and urged heightened vigilance as Ghana’s general election moves into its critical final stages.

In an official update on the voting process, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the NPP’s General Secretary and Director of Operations for the 2024 campaign, condemned reports of tampered ballot papers in several regions, including Kintampo South. The party expressed particular frustration over what they described as deliberate attempts to undermine the electoral process.

While applauding the party’s agents for their vigilance at polling stations, Kodua expressed disappointment over the reported low voter turnout, estimating national participation to be between 50% and 65%. He urged eligible voters who had yet to cast their ballots to head to the polling stations before closing time, stressing that anyone in line by the official closing hour would still be allowed to vote.

“Let us ensure that every vote cast is accurately accounted for,” Kodua said, as he rallied agents nationwide to step up their efforts, particularly as the vote counting phase begins.

He further emphasized the critical importance of vigilance at all stages of the election process, from polling stations to collation centres, and called on the Electoral Commission to maintain professionalism in handling ballots to avoid deliberate invalidation.

The NPP also accused opposition parties of attempting to sow chaos in the party’s strongholds, suggesting that these disruptions were deliberate efforts to interfere with the election outcome. Kodua called on the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and other security agencies to safeguard polling centres and protect the integrity of the election process.

Despite the challenges, Kodua expressed confidence in the NPP’s chances, projecting a decisive victory for its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“The votes in the ballot boxes will show that Dr. Bawumia is the winner of this election,” Kodua stated confidently.

The party’s call for vigilance and allegations of malpractice underscore the high-stakes nature of the final hours of the election. As counting begins, the focus shifts to the Electoral Commission, security agencies, and political parties to ensure a transparent and orderly conclusion to the election process.