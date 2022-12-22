NPP ready to engage new NDC leadership on politics of issues

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is ready to engage the new leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on issues to help voters make informed decisions in the 2024 general elections.

While congratulating the new leaders that were elected at the NDC’s Delegates Congress in Accra last Sunday, the NPP said discussions ahead of the next general elections must be based on facts, achievements, and records.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, said the country’s political discourse must be devoid of malice, untruth and propaganda.

“We are ready to engage them on politics of issues, and not propaganda and deceit. We invite them to debate us on the records of good governance to enable the good people of Ghana to make informed decisions in 2024,” he said.

Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia is now the Chairman of the NDC whiles Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey clinched the General Secretary position.

The Delegates also settled on Mr Joseph Yammin as the National Organiser.

The NPP expressed concerns about some comments made by Mr Asiedu Nketia in his victory speech, in which the latter suggested that the new leadership of the NDC were willing to sacrifice their lives to secure victory for the Party in 2024.

Mr Kodua Frimpong condemned the comments, describing it as “nation-wrecking, unpatriotic, and disgraceful”.

He appealed to the National Peace Council, civil society organisations, the media, and members of the diplomatic corps to demand an unqualified apology from the NDC and impress upon the Party to refrain from comments that had the potential to destabilise the country.

“We condemn such unpatriotic and disgraceful conduct, which portends a great danger to our democracy and security of the State,” Mr Kodua Frimpong, said.

The NPP acknowledged the appreciation of the Cedi against the Dollar, and the continuous drop in fuel prices – a development, the Party said, reflected the Government’s efforts in addressing the current economic hardship.

The Party appealed to traders and service providers to reduce their prices to enable the citizenry realise the impact of the appreciation of the Cedi and other economic gains.

“We appeal to the Ghanaian populace to be patient and have confidence in the NPP Government, especially when the interventions put in place are gradually yielding results.

“We may not be out of the woods yet, but we are definitely on track to restoring our country to the path of sustained growth and prosperity,” Mr Kodua Frimpong said.