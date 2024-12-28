NPP Reflects on 2024 Election Defeat, Calls for Leadership Overhaul and Reforms

In the aftermath of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) disappointing loss in the 2024 presidential elections, key figures within the party are now confronting the reality of the defeat.

Prominent NPP member Mr. Ntim was candid about the party’s deep disappointment with the results, stating, “There is no doubt that the outcome of the elections is not what we wished for.” As part of the party’s efforts to recover from the setback, NPP leaders have announced plans to establish an election review committee in January 2025.

The committee will be tasked with engaging stakeholders and thoroughly analyzing the factors behind the loss, with a particular focus on identifying areas for reform.

This move signals the party’s commitment to reassessing its strategies, especially after a performance that has left many within the ranks of the NPP questioning its future direction. However, acknowledging the need for change is only the first step in what promises to be a lengthy and challenging road to recovery.

The party’s leadership understands that mere introspection won’t suffice; substantive reforms will be necessary if the NPP hopes to regain its former political strength and relevance.

A critical factor contributing to the party’s downfall, according to some within the NPP, lies in its leadership selection process, which is often seen as outdated and ineffective in identifying the most capable candidates.

This concern was echoed by the outgoing Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Kwame Andy Appiah Kubi, during a recent appearance on TV3’s Keypoint program. Appiah Kubi did not hold back, accusing the party of allowing “monetisation”—the practice of prioritizing financial backing over other leadership qualities—to shape its selection process. He contended that this has prevented the emergence of the best candidates to lead the party.

“Monetisation in the NPP will not bring out the best candidates for leadership roles,” Appiah Kubi asserted, making clear that he believes the party’s internal dynamics have been distorted by the growing influence of money in politics. He pointed out that such practices ultimately undermine the NPP’s ability to connect with voters and field strong, credible candidates who truly represent the interests of the people.

The concerns raised by Appiah Kubi reflect a wider, ongoing debate within the party about its evolving identity and internal culture. As political parties globally face increasing challenges around voter engagement and trust, the NPP’s struggle to adapt to changing political dynamics in Ghana may be a cautionary tale about the risks of prioritizing financial power over a strong vision for governance.

The NPP’s failure to present an effective response to voter concerns, coupled with its internal leadership battles, has led to disenchantment among some voters, which could explain part of the party’s loss.

In the coming months, as the party evaluates the reasons behind its defeat, it will need to tackle these issues head-on. The proposed reforms—specifically within the party’s leadership selection mechanisms—could be critical to rebuilding the NPP’s standing with both its base and the electorate at large.

The stakes are high: the NPP faces the dual challenge of revitalizing its image while addressing internal dysfunction. How the party navigates these internal reforms will likely play a decisive role in its ability to reclaim its political influence in future elections.