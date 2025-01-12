NPP Reflects on Election Loss, Calls for Resilience and Unity in Moving Forward

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) defeat in the December 2024 elections marked a significant disappointment for the party, which had worked hard to push Ghana’s development agenda during its time in government. ‘

In light of the loss, there is recognition of the challenges faced, but also acknowledgment of the positive contributions made during the tenure.

Despite the disappointment, there is no room for lingering in the shadows of electoral failure. The NPP, though out of power, is seeing its Members of Parliament (MPs) already showing signs of resilience, vowing to hold the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government accountable. As the party transitions into opposition, it remains steadfast in its belief that it still has a vital role to play in Ghana’s future development.

A crucial part of the NPP’s post-election recovery process is the formation of a committee tasked with reviewing the factors that led to the electoral loss. However, the party emphasizes the need for caution and objectivity in the analysis, urging that the process be conducted without personal bias or self-serving motivations. The NPP has learned tough lessons from the 2016 and 2024 elections, including the importance of transparency and accountability in its approach to governance.

In the face of this setback, the NPP’s focus must shift to demonstrating resilience and unity, both of which are necessary to rebuild and strengthen the party. The NPP’s guiding motto, “Development in Freedom,” must continue to inspire all members as they work to overcome internal divides. Infighting, which has plagued the party in the past, will only weaken its efforts to bounce back and become a formidable opposition force. Unity is essential, especially as the party seeks to recalibrate and adjust to its new role in Ghanaian politics.

Equally important is the loyalty of the party’s leadership. The National Executives have so far kept their composure in the face of rising criticism and political challenges. The party calls on them to continue leading with integrity, guided by the party’s principles and constitution rather than personal loyalty to any individual. Their ability to steer the party with calmness and tact will be crucial during this period of reflection and rebuilding.

To NPP supporters who are disheartened by the loss, the party stresses the need to shake off the disappointment and come together to re-energize the party for the future. The message is clear: the party’s loyalty must be to its core principles, not to individual leaders or factions.

In the spirit of democracy, the NPP also extends congratulations to President John Mahama and the NDC for their victory in the election. While the two parties may stand on different political platforms, both share the common goal of building a prosperous Ghana. The NPP encourages the NDC to act decisively in addressing issues of security, urging the government to act swiftly in curbing the actions of thugs who are disrupting the peace.

As the NPP looks ahead, the focus is firmly on regrouping for the 2028 elections. The party remains determined to return to power, with faith in its principles and a vision for the continued progress of Ghana.

“God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” the statement concludes, invoking hope for the future.