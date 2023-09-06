NPP Rejects Alan’s Claims, Launches Election Investigation

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has firmly rejected the assertions put forth by Alan Kyerematen regarding his withdrawal from the flagbearership race.

Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was anticipated to be among the five contenders participating in the presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.

However, he opted to withdraw from the electoral process, citing allegations of intimidation of his supporters and manipulation of the election in favor of a specific candidate.

In response to these claims, Haruna Mohammed, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, shared his perspective in an interview with Citi News, dismissing Mr. Kyerematen’s contentions.

“The party has received a letter from him, channeled through the chairman of the elections committee. The elections committee has affirmed to us that they have received the letter, and its contents align with what has been disseminated in the media. While the party is not pleased with his decision to withdraw, as we believe that healthy competition of ideas is essential, we respect his personal choice. It is within his constitutional rights, and we accept it in good faith.”

“The party disagrees with the notion that it has manipulated the election, as the party’s regulations clearly outline the selection process for delegates. These delegates have been predetermined according to the party’s constitution. Hence, it would be challenging for us to accept claims of bias. The party has neither conferred power nor endorsed any particular individual; we have maintained a level playing field for all aspirants vying for the five slots,” emphasized the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP.

Nonetheless, the party, in an official statement, acknowledged the receipt of Kyerematen’s letter dated September 5, 2023. Furthermore, the party has disclosed that both the Elections Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have initiated comprehensive investigations into all reported instances of violations and infractions alleged to have taken place during the super delegates’ election.