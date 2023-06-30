NPP releases schedule for vetting of presidential aspirants

By
News Desk
-
Presidential Aspirants
The National Presidential Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has released the schedule for the vetting of its presidential aspirants.

In a Press Release signed by Evans Nimako, Secretary to the Committee, he stated that vetting begins from Monday, July 3 and ends on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

By that release, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten, Mr. Kwadwo Poku and H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will appear on day 1 of the vetting.

Below is the schedule for the vetting:

Monday 3rd July 2023

1. Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten

2. Mr. Kwadwo Poku

3. H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Tuesday 4th July 2023

1. Hon. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko

2. Hon. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

3. Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Wednesday 5th July 2023

1. Hon. Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

2. Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

3. Hon. Joe Ghartey

Thursday 6th July 2023

1. Hon. Francis Addai-Nimoh

