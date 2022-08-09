NPP Researchers, Election Officers undergo training

The Constituency Research and Election Officers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have undergone a two-day training to build their capacities for effective research work and performance.

The Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German Political Foundation, sponsored the training on the theme: “Building the Capacity of Constituency Research and Elections Officers for Effective Performance.”

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the NPP and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on Monday, said the training was initiated by Mr Henry Osei, the Bono Regional Research Officer of the Party.

According to the statement, Dr Joseph Darmoe, the Programme Director of the KAS, explained that investment in research and development and human capital was central to the political and economic success of the country.

Therefore, adequate investment in research and innovation in the country must be the focal point of the NPP, it said.

“There is ample evidence to show that research and development propelled by higher education, more than anything else have contributed to the rise and expansion of the world knowledge economy” the statement quoted Dr Darmoe as saying.

“With the accelerated growth of a new global economy and the urgent focus on socio-economic issues, there is a need for a national recalibration and re-sensitisation of operations and policies targeted at sustainable innovative research and development operations,” he added in the statement.

Mr Paul Twum Barimah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East Constituency, underlined the need “to put more energy into the research department of the Party ahead of the crucial 2024 elections”.

“Research findings have shown that the Party has lost touch with the grassroots and there is the need for a paradigm shift to reactivate the Party base,” he said and called for Party unity and cohesion as well.

“It’s time for reconciliation. Everyone has to bring his or her idea onboard because everyone has a role to play for our victory 2024 and so let’s unite for the task ahead”.

Mr Osei commended KAS for equipping the Party Researchers, saying the training had benefited them a lot.